Clamour grows for stimulus despite improvement in PMI

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings, said that while the PMI turning positive in August is encouraging, it does not automatically mean factory output will also turn positive. “The PMI is calculated on a month-on-month basis and, hence, as the economy keeps opening up, will reveal better numbers as production would tend to be better than the previous month. The crux will be not having localized lockdowns which can reverse this trend. This will not mean that IIP (Index of Industrial Production) growth will be positive which is reckoned on a year-on-year basis," he added.