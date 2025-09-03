‘Clapping because I was away or…’ PM Modi jokes on China-Japan trip, leaves audience in laughter | Watch Video

Watch Video: During the Semicon India 2025 conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lightened the atmosphere with a joke about his recent two-nation trip, sparking laughter among attendees. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated3 Sep 2025, 10:08 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Semicon India in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
PM Narendra Modi with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Semicon India in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Watch Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joke about his return from a two-nation trip left the audience in splits at the Semicon India 2025. When he began his speech, the prime minister asked the audience if they were clapping, expressing joy for his return to India, or because he had been away from the country.

Narendra Modi began his speech at Semicon India 2025 by mentioning his return to India after concluding his visit to Japan and China.

“Last night, I returned to India after concluding my visits to Japan and China,” Modi said. The audience responded with a round of applause during the event held at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in New Delhi's Dwarka on 2 September.

'Aap gaya tha iski taali baja rahe ho ki aaya hu iss liye taali baja rahe ho? (Are you all clapping because I went there or because I returned)?' PM Modi asked, setting off roars of laughter inside the packed YASHOBHOOMI auditorium.

Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Monday evening, concluding his four-day visit to Japan and China, which spanned from 29 August to 1 September. During the trip, he met with leaders, including Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Describing the visit as "productive" in a post on X, PM Modi said he emphasised India's position on key global issues during his engagements.

Three-day Semicon India

A government statement said the three-day Semicon India—2025 conference, which began on 2 September, focuses on advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

At the event, PM Modi said the world trusts and believes in India's ability to build the future of semiconductors. Narendra Modi was also presented with the first made-in-India semiconductor chip.

Aap gaya tha iski taali baja rahe ho ki aaya hu iss liye taali baja rahe ho? (Are you all clapping because I went there or because I returned)?

Business NewsNewsIndia
