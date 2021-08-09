A new report released by the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a call to the developed nations to ensure immediate measures to decarbonise their economies, said Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

"The Sixth Assessment Report ‘Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science’ was released today by IPCC. The report is a clarion call for the developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts and decarbonisation of their economies," Yadav wrote on Twitter.

The IPCC produced comprehensive assessment reports with an evaluation of the state of the earth’s climate.

In the report released on Monday, the IPCC said that the earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming.

“It's just guaranteed that it's going to get worse," said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research. “I don't see any area that is safe ... Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide."

The report, which calls climate change clearly human-caused and “unequivocal," makes more precise and warmer forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time it was issued in 2013.

The scenarios for the future mentioned, based on how much carbon emissions are cut, passes the more stringent of two thresholds set in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Under each scenario, the report said, the world will cross the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming mark in the 2030s, earlier than some past predictions. Warming has ramped up in recent years, data shows.

Some harm from climate change — dwindling ice sheets, rising sea levels and changes in the oceans as they lose oxygen and become more acidic — are “irreversible for centuries to millennia," the report said.

The world is “locked in" to 15 to 30 centimeters (6 to 12 inches) of sea level rise by mid-century, said report co-author Bob Kopp of Rutgers University.

Reacting to this, Yadav took to Twitter to inform of the measures taken by the Indian government to control environmental pollution.

"India under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji has taken numerous steps to tackle the global problem of climate change and is well on the path of decoupling its emissions from economic growth. The IPCC report is proof of that (sic)," he wrote.

"The report reaffirms India’s position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the current climate crisis. Our cumulative and per capita emissions are significantly low and far less than the fair share of global carbon budget," he added.

Further, the ministry of environment in a statement said that the IPCC report indicates India’s position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the climate crisis that the world faces today.

"India notes that climate change is impacting the South Asian Monsoons. The intensity and frequency of heavy rainfall events are projected to be on the rise. India notes that the rising temperature will lead to increased frequency and intensity of extreme events including heat waves and heavy rainfall," it said.

"India also notes that the GHG warming is assessed to be partially offset by aerosol cooling by almost 30%. India's cumulative and per capita current emissions are significantly low and far less than its fair share of global carbon budget," it added.





