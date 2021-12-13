Clarity on mixing covid jabs likely by Jan

The US Food and Drug Administration has recommended mixing of Johnson & Johnson vaccine (an adenovirus vaccine) with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, as part of its boosting strategy. In October, an FDA advisory said that a “single booster dose of any of the available covid-19 vaccines may be administered as a heterologous booster dose following completion of primary vaccination with a different available covid-19 vaccine... The eligible population(s) and dosing interval for a heterologous booster dose are the same as those authorized for a booster dose of the vaccine used for primary vaccination".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}