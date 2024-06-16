Telangana news: Clash between two groups in Medak over cow transportation, Section 144 imposed

After a clash erupted between two communities over the alleged illegal transport of cows on Saturday, Section 144 has been imposed near Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medhak district of Telangana.

Notably, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of four or more people in an area, is usually implemented to avoid any protests that could lead to violence and riots.

ANI reported citing Medak Superintendent of Police Office B Bala Swamy, “The police imposed Section 144 in the area and the situation is under control now.”

“A few persons have already been taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing as cases are being registered against both parties and the situation is under control for now,” the senior police officer said.

According to him, the scuffle broke out when the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the transportation of the cows, and instead of giving a complaint, they staged a protest.

“The scuffle led to two persons receiving injuries. After that, both parties staged a protest on the road. The hospital where the injured persons were receiving treatment was also attacked,” Swamy said.

Moreover, the Hyderabad police have beefed up security ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Monday and urged the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Sneha Mehra, South Zone DCP, told ANI, “It is a request that let us celebrate this festival of Eid together within the guidelines given by the department and by the government. We hope that once the sacrifices of the animals are completed, the waste material is properly disposed of in GHMC bins so that we can keep our city neat and clean. Once the animal carcass or any material is left outside this range, there is a high chance that diseases can spread.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On preparations ahead of Eid, South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra says, "... It is a request that let us celebrate this festival of Eid together within the guidelines given by the department and by the government... We hope that once the sacrifices of the… pic.twitter.com/YsYwpDgfdg — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.