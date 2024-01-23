Clashes erupt between Congress workers, police during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati
Clash between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
