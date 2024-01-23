Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Clashes erupt between Congress workers, police during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati

Clashes erupt between Congress workers, police during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati

Livemint

Clash between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Police and Congress workers clash during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati. (ANI)

A clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati, during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

