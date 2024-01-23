A clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati, during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

