UP Board evaluation policy: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced new formula to evaluate students of classes 10 and 12. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that for Class 12 students, the state board will consider 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12.

For class 10, the board will consider 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10. According to the Deputy CM, 56,04,628 students have registered themselves for the board examinations in 2021.

The minister also said that a total of 29,94,312 students have registered for the board examination for class 10. This includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

“For class 12, a total of 26,10,316 students have registered for the board examination. This includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees," the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier, the UP government had set up an 11-member committee to make the evaluation formula for Class 10, 12. The committee received as many as 3,910 suggestions for the calculation of results.

This time, the deputy CM said, there will be no merit list. Students who want to appear in the improvement examination can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee.

