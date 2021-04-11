{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has appealed to the Central Government to take a uniform decision on the board exams of classes 10 and 12 across the country.

A unilateral decision by any state would lead to students of that state being at a disadvantage in terms of career and opportunities, Sawant said in a letter, dated 10 April, addressed to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Sawant, in his letter, asked for "urgent intervention" into the matter by Pokhriyal. "Your intervention would mean national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision from any particular state," it said.

The letter came after Maharashtra Minister (School Education) Varsha Gaikwad has hinted at the cancellation of Maharashtra Board Exams and assessment of students based on an alternative mode.

The Lok Sabha member from Mumbai-South appealed to the Centre to take a uniform decision for the country so that there is no discrimination against students of Classes 10 and 12 of any state in terms of safety measures or opportunities.

"We have multiple boards operating in India- CBSE, ICSE, state boards, IB and IGCSE. There is a need for a clear communication from the HRD (Education) Ministry in terms of examinations across the country," Sawant said.

All these students are in the age group that has not been allowed to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Sawant said.

The exams are due in a few days which will put several students and their families, teachers and non-teaching staff at high risk, he said.

Many students and teachers are also coming from micro-containment zones, as constantly suggested by the Union health ministry, which makes logistics difficult, he said.

