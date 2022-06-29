Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Class 10, 12 Term 2 results: CBSE, CISCE likely to announce marks by 15 July

Class 10, 12 Term 2 results: CBSE, CISCE likely to announce marks by 15 July

The schedule of class 10 and 12 board exams for CBSE and CISCE was delayed due to the pandemic
1 min read . 06:06 PM ISTLivemint

  • CBSE class 10 exams concluded on 24 May, while class 12 exams ended on 15 June
  • Class 10 CISCE exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to announce the results for classes 10 and 12 Term 2 board exams by 15 July, reported news agency PTI.

The majority of state boards have announced their results and students of the central board are awaiting their marks eagerly. 

The Term 2 class 10 CBSE exams concluded on 24 May, while class 12 exams ended on 15 June. The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June.

The CBSE had announced bifurcation of the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus as part of the special assessment scheme for the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in 2021-22 in view of the pandemic. 

CISCE had followed suit. 

The CBSE had declared the Term 1 results for classes 10 and 12 in March. CISCE results came out in February. 

