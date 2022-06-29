Class 10, 12 Term 2 results: CBSE, CISCE likely to announce marks by 15 July

CBSE class 10 exams concluded on 24 May, while class 12 exams ended on 15 June
Class 10 CISCE exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to announce the results for classes 10 and 12 Term 2 board exams by 15 July, reported news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to announce the results for classes 10 and 12 Term 2 board exams by 15 July, reported news agency PTI.
The majority of state boards have announced their results and students of the central board are awaiting their marks eagerly.
The majority of state boards have announced their results and students of the central board are awaiting their marks eagerly.
The Term 2 class 10 CBSE exams concluded on 24 May, while class 12 exams ended on 15 June. The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Term 2 class 10 CBSE exams concluded on 24 May, while class 12 exams ended on 15 June. The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CBSE had announced bifurcation of the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus as part of the special assessment scheme for the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in 2021-22 in view of the pandemic.
The CBSE had announced bifurcation of the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus as part of the special assessment scheme for the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in 2021-22 in view of the pandemic.