Class 10 student in Uttarakhand accuses teacher of sending lewd messages, nudes

A Haldwani teacher is accused of molesting a class 10 student and sending lewd messages. The victim informed her parents, who filed a police complaint. Authorities have started probing the case.

Livemint
Published1 Sep 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Sexual harassment (iStockphoto)

A class 10 student in Uttarakhand has filed a sexual harassment case against one of her teachers. According to an NDTV report citing the 16-year-old girl's complaint, the girl has claimed that the teacher molested her and sent her inappropriate pictures on WhatsApp and Snapchat.

The victim reportedly talked about the incident to her parents, who subsequently filed a complaint with the police.

"A teacher at a private school in Haldwani had been sending lewd messages to a student on social media. We have received the complaint and initiated a probe. The accused will be arrested soon," Haldwani police officer Nitin Lohani was quoted as saying.

The accused teacher reportedly taught at the same school as the one the victim studied in. He allegedly molested the student and sent her explicit messages, causing her significant distress.

The issue surfaced after the student disclosed the situation to her parents, who sought assistance from social organizations. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile in Haryana's Gurugram, a 32-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman employed by a US-based company, police said on Friday.

The accused allegedly barged into the woman's hotel room in an inebriated state. An FIR was registered against the accused at Sector 29 police station in this connection, they said.

A senior police officer said the accused worked in a joint venture project on behalf of his company. He was let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

The woman, a 27-year-old Noida resident, had come to the hotel for a meeting on behalf of her company on Wednesday. Most of those who attended the meeting stayed in the hotel overnight, the officer added.

The woman said in her complaint that the accused, a client for her company, barged into her room in an inebriated state around 3:30 am on Thursday.

The man was taken away from the room by hotel security and the police informed.

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 06:06 PM IST
