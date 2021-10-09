The Supreme Court of India has asked the CBSE to submit its response on pleas alleging that the board has failed to compute the Class 12 board marks of this year on the basis of the 30:30:40 formula as prescribed by it in its June order. Additionally, the board has also failed in properly implementing the procedure of dispute redressal mechanism.

The petitions came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar. The CBSE has to submit the response by October 18 and posted the matter for hearing on October 20.

The counsel appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said they have been served with the copy of the petitions only two days back and he could not file the reply due to paucity of time.

On June 17, the apex court had approved the assessment scheme of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the CBSE as the students could not sit for the annual board exams because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The top court adopted the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of classes 10, 11, and 12 respectively. It had also said the assessment scheme should incorporate the provision for dispute resolution in case students want correction of the final result.

But a Class 12 pass-out student, in the petition, has claimed its petition that their marks were not calculated based on the 30:30:40 formula. It said the petitioners have been awarded lessor marks, causing great prejudice to them.

The plea alleged that the "CBSE provided the mechanism for dispute resolution but only on paper and failed in implementing the same in reality which has caused great prejudice to the petitioner students and it will cause irreparable loss to them if the same gets unresolved".

They sought direction that their results be declared based on the 30:30:40 formula and by taking into account the actual marks obtained by them.

The CBSE had earlier told the apex court that it would evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30% marks from the class 10 board, 30% from class 11, and 40% from marks based on the performance in the unit, mid-term, and pre-board tests in class 12.

It had said that marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on the CBSE Portal would be also considered in deciding final results.

The top court had on June 17 referred to the schemes of assessment of both the boards and said there was no “question of reversing the earlier decision regarding cancellation of examination" because no prejudice will be caused to students as they can still appear in the optional examination to be concluded in due course.

