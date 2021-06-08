The Assam government is likely to announce its decision on conducting Class 12 examination on Tuesday. State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu yesterday said that he would hold a meeting with stakeholder tomorrow (Tuesday) and take a call. Students in Assam have been demanding the cancellation of Class 12 exam.

Speaking to media on Monday, the state education minister said that his suggestion to the students would be to continue their studies. "We will come to a decision after meeting with all the stakeholders from 11 am tomorrow (Tuesday). We will release an SOP to that effect," the minister said.

Last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that a decision on holding the exams would be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students. He also said that all willing residents of Assam will be vaccinated by the end of December as more Covid vaccines would be arriving in the state from this month onwards.

When asked whether the class 12 exams would be cancelled, Sarma said that a decision in this regard would be taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

On June 1, the Centre decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams due to Covid situation. The Assam chief minister welcomed the decision and said that he "will wait till the CBSE announces the modalities for marking the students".

"Will have to take a practical decision as a guardian and take into consideration the students who aspire to pursue medical or engineering courses and what will be the admission criteria for them," he had said.

