The Goa government will review the decisions taken by other states and consult with the Union education ministry before taking a call on the class 12 state board exams by Wednesday evening, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sawant held a meeting with the officials of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) and the state education department to discuss the pending exams.

"We have three suggestions before us right now. One is to cancel the exams, the second is to declare results on internal assessment of marks (secured during the academic year) or allow those who are keen on taking the exam to appear for it, and the third is to declare both the results (internal assessment and final examination) together," the CM said.

"We are also considering various (higher) exams that science students take (after class 12) like JEE, NEET. Hence, a decision on the class 12 exams will be taken today considering all the factors," he added.

Sawant said 21,000 students are eligible to appear for the class 12 Goa board exams.

CBSE, ICSE Board exam cancellation

Notably, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

The CBSE will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". It was also decided that in case some students desire to take the examinations, CBSE will offer an option “as and when the situation becomes conducive".

A meeting was chaired in this regard by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday where CBSE and education ministry officials made a presentation on the consultations and the views received.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

In April, the CISCE had said the board will conduct the exam for class 12 (ISC) after reviewing the situation. It had also announced the cancellation of class 10 (ICSE) board exams in April.





