Class 12 board exams: Govt may decide fate tomorrow; Here's what is on the cards

The Centre has received several suggestions which include--conducting the examinations for only major subjects, marks based on an internal assessment, or conducting examination phase-wise due to the Covid-19 pandemic
The Ministry of Education will be holding a meeting on Sunday, May 22, to decide the fate of the pending class 12 board examination.
The ministry of education has received several suggestions which include--conducting the examinations for only major subjects, marks based on an internal assessment, or conducting examination phase-wise due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Conducting pen and paper mode exams for only major subjects, conducting all exams in two phases planned as per the COVID-19 situation in different states or districts, or cancelling the exams and announcing results as per an alternative assessment scheme," PTI news agency said, citing CBSE sources.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will take up the aforementioned suggestions at the meeting scheduled to be chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on May 23.
While a large section of students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of the class 12 board exams, school principals have varied views on the possible options that can be explored.
"For subjects with very few enrolments, the OTP linked delivery of paper to be printed and conducted at home Centres, is also a possibility," said Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram.
"The exam can be conducted for every subject wherein the question paper is framed in such a way that student has to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills in attempting those questions," he said.
"There can be another part of aptitude test that can be made an intrinsic part of question papers as it will help them in passing the entrance exams of various universities or colleges," Rajat Goel, Director, MGR School Rohini said.