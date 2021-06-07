After Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to cancel Class 12 CBSE exams, many chief ministers followed suit and announced the cancellation of board exams in their respective states. On June 1, Prime Minister Modi announced that this year Class 12 board exams would not be held due to Covid pandemic situation.

List of states that have cancelled Class 12 exams

Odisha

Odisha has cancelled the board exams citing Covid situation. Announcing the decision on June 4, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "Education and livelihood have been the worst affected during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, keeping everyone safe in this pandemic is most important Students' lives more important than any exam."

Tamil Nadu

Board exams won't be held in Tamil Nadu as well. Here, the state government would set up a committee to decide how the student would be evaluated for the examination. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister M K Stalin said: "The class 12 board examination for this year is cancelled. A committee, headed by School Education Department Principal Secretary, would be set up to decide on giving marks to students and based on its recommendation, marks would be awarded." Such marks, he said, alone shall be the basis for admission to college courses.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has also cancelled the class 12 exams but it will conduct exams for class 10. In a statement, the state government announced that exams of the second year of the pre-university course or class 12 have been cancelled while the class 10 exams or SSLC would be held in the third week of July. "The SSLC exam will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

Maharahstra

Maharashtra, the worst hit state by the pandemic, won't hold Class 12 state board exams due to Covid situation. Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad recently said that students' health remained the top priority for the government. The Class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from April 23, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government, too, has cancelled the class 12 intermediate board exams in view of the Covid situation. Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state. The decision came just two days after the central government announced its decision to cancel the class 12 exams.

Rajasthan

On June 3, the Rajasthan government announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams of the state board won't be held this year due to Covid-19.

Goa

The Goa government has also cancelled the Class 12 examination and results will be declared as per a "well-defined objective criteria". "After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 Exams shall be cancelled as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on June 2.

Haryana

Last week, the Haryana government announced that it had decided to conduct the internal assessment for class 12 students of the state board. "The state government will follow the directions of the Central government in regarding the class 12 examination of Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani and will conduct an internal assessment based on which the results will be declared soon," education minister Kanwar Pal said.

Uttarakhand

Board exams won't be held in Uttarakhand. Informing about the move, State Education Minister Arvind Pandey on June 2 said the decision made by the government keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has also cancelled Class 12 exams. Announcing the decision on June 2, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "Class 12 board examinations in Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled. We can worry about their career later but their lives are most precious right now. We have constituted a committee of ministers who will consult experts and decide on students' evaluation."

Gujarat

Following the footsteps of the Centre, the Gujarat government has also cancelled the state board examinations for class 12. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced this decision on June 2. Earlier, the state Board had decided to conduct Class 12 board exams from July 1.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government is yet to take a call on the examination. On June 6, Mamata Banerjee said that her government had formed an expert committee to review and recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted or not. She said that the government had also asked the panel to recommend the mode of examination if it decided to conduct the exams and also the mode of evaluation criteria of the assessment.

In a series of tweets, Mamata said: "Our children's future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2021." "I request each one of you to send us your feedback on the issue by e-mailing us on following addresses by June 7th, 2021, 2 PM," she said.

