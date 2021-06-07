Class 12 board exams: List of states that have cancelled examinations

Board exams won't be held in Tamil Nadu as well. Here, the state government would set up a committee to decide how the student would be evaluated for the examination. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister M K Stalin said: "The class 12 board examination for this year is cancelled. A committee, headed by School Education Department Principal Secretary, would be set up to decide on giving marks to students and based on its recommendation, marks would be awarded." Such marks, he said, alone shall be the basis for admission to college courses.