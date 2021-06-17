The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday submitted in the Supreme Court its parameters to assess the students of class 12 after the cancellation of exams.

The board proposed that the assessment for class 12 will also include the weightage of students' performance in class 10 and 11.

CBSE told the apex court that about 40% of the marks will be based on the pre-board examinations or unit tests, while class 10 and 11 will each amount to 30% of the marks.

The weightage from class 11 will from the final exam, while the best-of-three from class 10 will be taken into consideration.

Further, the marks for practical exams or internal assessment will be on an actual basis, meaning that uploaded by the school on the CBSE website.

Ensuring equity

The CBSE has proposed to take the internal performance of the school into consideration to ensure standardisation.

"The historical performance of the school, in terms of the best overall performance in the previous three years’ board examination, will be taken as the reference for moderating the marks assessed by the school for 2020-2021," it told the SC bench.

"The subject wise marks assessed by the school for 2020-2021 should be within a range of plus or minus five marks obtained by the students in the school in the subject in the reference year," it added.

The board has also directed each school to form a result committee comprising of five members.

For the class 12 theory assessment, this committee may decide the weightage to be given to each exam, i.e., pre-boards or unit tests "based on the credibility and reliability" of the results.

"The committee may be of the considered view that only the pre-board exams may be taken into consideration, then a full weightage can be given to that component. Similarly, another school result committee may decide to give equal weightage to pre-boar and mid-term exams," CBSE said in a notification.

It also said that if a student is not able to meet the qualifying criteria, they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category.

Students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given an opportunity to appear for the exams when the conditions are conducive. "As per policy, marks scored in the later exam will be considered as final," said CBSE.

In addition to this, the SC has directed the board to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself, so that grievances of students can be taken care of.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for CBSE, assured the bench that a committee will be constituted for redressal of students' concern, if any.

CBSE, ICSE Board exam cancellation

The Centre on 1 June cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

Following this, Supreme Court had on 3 June asked the CBSE and ISCE to place on record within two weeks the objective evaluation criteria.

The court had said that a longer duration to furnish the evaluation criteria cannot be given as many students are looking to take admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

The CBSE then constituted a committee on 4 June to decide on the assessment criteria and asked it to submit its report within 10 days.

