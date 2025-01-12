Gujarat news: In the CCTV video shared by the school management, the girl can be seen walking in the lobby and going towards her classroom. She fell unconscious in the presence of teachers and other students there.

A Class 3 girl died of a suspected cardiac arrest while she was on her way to classroom in a school in the Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, officials said. The incident took place on Friday morning in the Zebar School for Children, which is located in Thaltej area.

Police launched a probe into the incident to know the exact reason behind her death, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Police said the girl was identified as Gargi Ranpara. The incident was caught a CCTV video clip which was reportedly shared by the school management.

"The girl, Gargi Ranpara, fell unconscious soon after she sat on a chair in the lobby while going towards her classroom in the morning," principal of the school, Sharmishtha Sinha, told PTI.

Caught on Camera In the CCTV video, the girl could be seen walking in the lobby and going towards her classroom. On her way, she sits on a chair in the lobby due to "uneasiness".

The girl can later be seen sliding from the chair after getting unconscious in the presence of teachers and other students.

The principal of the school said, “Gargi was normal when she arrived at the school in the morning. When she was going towards her classroom on the first floor, she sat on a chair in the corridor but suddenly fell unconscious."

"Since she was experiencing difficulty in breathing, our teachers gave her CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] and called an ambulance," Sinha said.

"But considering the girl's serious health condition, the staff decided to take her to a nearby private hospital in their own vehicle," she said.

"Doctors there told us that Gargi had suffered a cardiac arrest. They tried to revive her and also kept her on a ventilator support, but she could not survive," Sinha said.

The local police rushed to the spot and launched a probe after they came to know about the girl's death.

"We received a call from the hospital that a school student has died after being admitted. We have launched an investigation from our side and sent her body for postmortem to know the exact cause of her death," Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Neeraj Badgujar, said.