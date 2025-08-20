Class 8 student stabbed in Ahmedabad school, dies; protests flare as parents allege molestation, repeated assaults

In a shocking incident, an eighth-grade student died after being stabbed by another student during a fight at a school in the Ahmedabad district, Gujarat.

The boy, hailing from the Sindhi community, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital after the assault, which took place on 19 August.

Following the incident, the victim’s family and members of the Sindhi community gathered near the hospital to stage a protest.

According to police, the accused, who belongs to the Muslim community, has been detained. An investigation is underway, and a heavy police presence has been deployed near the hospital.

“Two students entered into a quarrel, and one of them stabbed the other. Police registered an FIR yesterday itself. The accused was detained. During treatment, the injured child died. So, his family, parents of other students and the Sindhi community have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done...The deceased child hailed from the Sindhi community, and the main accused is from the Muslim community,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore.

According to news agency ANI, Poonam, whose two daughters study in the school, alleged similar incidents in the past two years. She had complained to the school authorities regarding the incident, but they didn't take any action.

She also alleged that knives and mobile phones were found in the bags of the boys.

“Two of my daughters study in this school. This is not just today's incident. For the past two years, such incidents have been coming to light. I have complained twice. Boys speak indecent language on the school bus. Girls are shown the middle finger; they are also molested. Knives and mobile phones are found in bags,” Poonam told ANI.

“A few days back, a boy was caught watching porn sites in the computer room. What is the administration doing? I told the Administration to take action, but they take it lightly and just call the parents, make the student apologise in writing and let them go," she added.