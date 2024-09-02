Class 9 girl rejects ’romantic relationship’ proposal, college student kills her, slits own throat in Tripura

A Class IX girl was allegedly killed by a 21-year-old college student in broad daylight at Kanchanpur in North Tripura after the minor rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated2 Sep 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Class 9 girl rejects ’romantic relationship’ proposal, college student kills her, slits own throat in Tripura

A Class IX girl was assaulted and allegedly killed by a 21-year-old college student in broad daylight at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district after the minor rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship, Tripura police said on Monday.

According to reports, the victim was on her way to private tuition at Kanchanpur around 8.30 am when the accused allegedly fatally stabbed her, the police said.

Also Read | RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh arrested by CBI over ’financial misconduct’

North Tripura SP Bhanupada Chakraborty told PTI that accused Kartik Nath blocked her path near Post Office Road and stabbed her in the neck and chest after the minor rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship. Following the assault, Kartik Nath slit his own throat.

"She fell to the ground, bleeding profusely. Shortly afterward, Nath slit his own throat," Chakraborty told PTI.

Also Read | Rain fury in Andhra, Telangana: IMD predicts ‘more heavy’ showers on Tuesday

The police said both were immediately taken to Kanchanpur sub-divisional hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead. Accused Kartik Nath was referred to Dharmanagar for further treatment but he also succumbed to his injuries.

North Tripura SP said that preliminary investigations suggest Nath, a second-year student at Kanchanpur Government Degree College, had proposed to the victim. Her rejection may have prompted him to commit the violent act.

Separately, Mumbai police, last week arrested one accused from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for molestation of a 13-year-old girl produced him in court.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Zeeshan Mohammed (21 years) and he was working in a private bus agency.

Also Read | IAF fighter plane crashes in Rajasthan’s Barmer district

MHB police station official said, "The 13-year-old daughter of the woman complainant had gone to buy some goods from a nearby grocery store and was returning with them. At that time, Zeeshan molested this girl. After the incident, the victim informed her family about the entire incident. The family reached the nearest police station and registered a case. Taking the case seriously, an investigation started under the guidance of senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar."

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaClass 9 girl rejects ’romantic relationship’ proposal, college student kills her, slits own throat in Tripura

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue