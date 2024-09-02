A Class IX girl was allegedly killed by a 21-year-old college student in broad daylight at Kanchanpur in North Tripura after the minor rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship

A Class IX girl was assaulted and allegedly killed by a 21-year-old college student in broad daylight at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district after the minor rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship, Tripura police said on Monday.

According to reports, the victim was on her way to private tuition at Kanchanpur around 8.30 am when the accused allegedly fatally stabbed her, the police said.

North Tripura SP Bhanupada Chakraborty told PTI that accused Kartik Nath blocked her path near Post Office Road and stabbed her in the neck and chest after the minor rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship. Following the assault, Kartik Nath slit his own throat.

"She fell to the ground, bleeding profusely. Shortly afterward, Nath slit his own throat," Chakraborty told PTI.

The police said both were immediately taken to Kanchanpur sub-divisional hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead. Accused Kartik Nath was referred to Dharmanagar for further treatment but he also succumbed to his injuries.

North Tripura SP said that preliminary investigations suggest Nath, a second-year student at Kanchanpur Government Degree College, had proposed to the victim. Her rejection may have prompted him to commit the violent act.

Separately, Mumbai police, last week arrested one accused from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for molestation of a 13-year-old girl produced him in court.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Zeeshan Mohammed (21 years) and he was working in a private bus agency.

MHB police station official said, "The 13-year-old daughter of the woman complainant had gone to buy some goods from a nearby grocery store and was returning with them. At that time, Zeeshan molested this girl. After the incident, the victim informed her family about the entire incident. The family reached the nearest police station and registered a case. Taking the case seriously, an investigation started under the guidance of senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar."

