Many B.Tech graduates on Friday lined up to apply for the job profile of 'government office peon' with an average salary of ₹23,000 per month in Kerala's Ernakulam district, according to a report published by The Times of India.

The aspirants counted the various benefits of government jobs, saying it does not have any risk and there is no graveyard shift. It only required Class-7 qualification and a ‘bicycle ride’ test.

Kochi Resident K Prasanth, who holds a diploma in banking and runs a cafe, said that if companies like KSEB (the state power utility) appoint the aspirants standing in the queue, their salary will be above ₹30,000.

"I have been trying to get a secure job with a good income for the past few years," he told TOI.

The state Public Service Commission still insists on cycling tests for peon positions in public sector organizations like KSEB and KSFE (Kerala State Financial Enterprises), even though it is a pointless requirement.

Officials beg for mercy, claiming that the state hasn't altered the previous regulations, TOI reported.

A PSC official said the cycle was the mode of transport for office assistants earlier, however, the government has not changed this rule despite advancements in the modes of transport.

Previously, the cycling tests were compulsory for various job profiles under ‘last grade servants’, but the government ended this rule around 10 years ago and now the test is mandatory only for office assistant positions, the officials said as quoted by TOI.

"Female and physically disabled candidates are exempted from the test," he added.

Another B.Tech graduate Vivek from Kochi who also turned up for the test stated that securing a government job with a lucrative salary has become a challenge in the depressed job market.

The Union Ministry of Labor and Employment, meanwhile, revealed that Kerala had the highest number of job seekers with over five lakh people looking for employment opportunities last year. Of these 5.1 lakh job seekers, 3.2 lakh are women.

