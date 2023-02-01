ClassAct 2023 – The Hindustan Times R-Day Quiz: Lifting the lid off the easiest and toughest Prelims questions
ClassAct 2023 Prelims had a combination of 60 questions in MCQ, type-in and arrange in the right order formats
When the entire country was busy celebrating India’s 74th Republic Day on 26th Januray, HT School too joined in the celebrations by kicking off ClassAct 2023 – The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz with the Prelims round.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×