This online quiz saw 40,486 students of grades 1 to 12 register for the Prelims. This round was asynchronous and hosted on the Kahoot platform. The evaluation process was completely automated and the ranks were made based on the speed and accuracy of the participants. Top 120 finalists from the grades 6 to 12 have been chosen to compete in the Grand Finale scheduled on 5th February, 10 am (IST) to 12pm (IST).

