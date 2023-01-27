ClassAct 2023 – The Hindustan Times R-Day Quiz: Prelims round witnesses 21,540 participants3 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:52 PM IST
- The R-Day quiz saw more participants this year in the Preliminary round than the previous year.
Passion for quizzing runs in the DNA of HT School, thanks to the sheer fun thatnew it adds to the learning process of students, while helping them use their wits in finding their way to an answer. So, the first mega quizzing event of HT School was born last year with ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz (RDQ), which went on to create a world record. With 19,625 students taking part in the Prelims round, RDQ 2022 was declared by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the record holder for ‘Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz’. This year, ClassAct 2023-The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz surpassed the last year’s numbers in the Prelims round, held on 26th January.
