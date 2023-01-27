“After last year’s record-setting participation in ClassAct 2022, we were hopeful that the turnout this year will go up by quite a few notches. We are glad that it happened in ClassAct 2023 and would like to thank all the kids who participated and made it a success. We saw 21,540 participants this year as against last year’s number of 19,625. Quizzing has always been a popular mind sport and it's great to see Gen Z taking to it with such passion. I look forward to seeing them in action again in the National Finals on February 5th," says Mr. Mudaliar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}