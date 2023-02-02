The preliminary round of the ClassAct 2023— The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, on 26 January recorded the participation of an all-time high 21,540 students, up from the 19,625 students for ClassAct 2022, which had propelled the HT School’s annual mega quizzing programme into the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for maximum participation for online school quiz.

The finale of ClassAct 2023 is scheduled on 5 February and will be hosted by quizmasters Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. “After last year’s record-setting participation in ClassAct, we were hopeful that the turnout this year will go up by a quite few notches. We are glad it happened and would like to thank all the kids who participated and made it a success. Quizzing has always been a popular mind sport and it’s great to see Gen Z taking to it with such passion. I look forward to seeing them in action again in the national finals on 5 February," Mudaliar said.

The preliminary round was an individual event, open to students of classes 1 to 12, and covered a plethora of topics, such as history, science, geography, art and entertainment, literature, language and culture. The contestants had to answer 60 questions, including 28 multiple-choice ones. While the round saw 21,540 participants, 40,486 had initially registered for the quiz.

“I am happy but not at all surprised to find that the participation was so massive. The fact that kids want to spend their day off from school by participating in the Republic Day Quiz proves that young India is full of curious minds," Jayakumar said.

The preliminary round was conducted asynchronously, but the finale will be on Zoom. and it will be live-streamed on HT School’s official YouTube channel. The names of the top 100 scorers from the prelims, will be announced soon, and they will be participating in the finale. The winners will be selected on the basis of their performance, and both speed and accuracy will be taken into consideration.