ClassAct: HT R-Day quiz creates history
The finale of ClassAct 2023 is scheduled on 5 February and will be hosted by quizmasters Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar
The preliminary round of the ClassAct 2023— The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, on 26 January recorded the participation of an all-time high 21,540 students, up from the 19,625 students for ClassAct 2022, which had propelled the HT School’s annual mega quizzing programme into the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for maximum participation for online school quiz.
