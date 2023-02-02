ClassAct: HT R-Day quiz creates history

The finale of ClassAct 2023 is scheduled on 5 February and will be hosted by quizmasters Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. “After last year’s record-setting participation in ClassAct, we were hopeful that the turnout this year will go up by a quite few notches. We are glad it happened and would like to thank all the kids who participated and made it a success. Quizzing has always been a popular mind sport and it’s great to see Gen Z taking to it with such passion. I look forward to seeing them in action again in the national finals on 5 February," Mudaliar said.