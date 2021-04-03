Subscribe
Home >News >India >Classes at Karnataka high school suspended after 26 students test Covid positive

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily new covid cases
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The government on Friday ordered closure of classes of higher and professional courses, except those due for Board or University examinations and of Health Sciences
  • The restrictions will be in force till 20 April

After as many as 26 students tested positive for Covid-19, the Basavanahalli High School and College in Karnataka has suspended offline classes.

The development comes in the wake of the state administration taking a slew of decisions, including shutting down boarding and residential hostels for primary and secondary schools and optional attendance for students of classes 10, 11 and 12.

The order was issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

Besides suspending physical classes for classes six to nine, Kumar said in his order, "Classes 10, 11 and 12th can continue in the existing mode. However, attendance to these classes in person is not mandatory."

Further, classes of higher and professional courses have been suspended except classes due for Board or University examinations and of Health Sciences.

The government also ordered the closure of gymnasium, party halls, clubhouses and swimming pools while occupancy in buses should not exceed the seating capacity.

The government asked companies to follow the work from home mode as far as possible whereas cinema halls should follow alternative seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

In these districts, pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants should not have people above 50% capacity.

Shopping malls, departmental stores, pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants have been told to abide by the Covid protocol such as mandatory face masks, hand sanitisers and physical distancing should be followed strictly.

"If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the Covid epidemic is over," the order said.

Police and civic agencies have been asked to ensure that people follow the norms strictly.

The restrictions will be in force till 20 April.

Cases in Karnataka

The state continued to see an upsurge in Covid-19 cases on Friday, logging 4,991 fresh infections, the bulk of which from Bengaluru.

The cumulative tally in Karnataka has reached just over 10 lakh, while six deaths took the toll to 12,591.

The day also saw 1,631 patients getting discharged after recovery.

