Classroom learning for graduate courses to begin from 1 October in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it will commence online classes for the new academic year from 1 September and classroom learning from 1 October. Campuses have been shut for over five months now.

Deputy chief minister and higher education minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan said students in degree courses will begin attending college from 1 October.

The announcement comes at a time when the Centre and state governments have begun easing lockdown curbs to revive economic activity. This also comes amid growing opposition to the government's decision to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Ashwathnarayan said the department was awaiting guidelines from the central government on conducting offline classes and a few degree exams.

"Therefore, the government has decided to get the ball rolling on all academic activities online from next month. In addition, all colleges will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person," the deputy chief minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that final year exam will be scheduled for diploma and engineering students.

Karnataka is among the worst affected states in the country, with nearly three lakh covid-19 cases so far. The state government had conducted exams for 10th graders and the common entrance test earlier and is confident of conducting the NEET as well.

Ashwathnarayan said 63 CET students had achieved good rankings as well. " When the reality is so conducive, I do not understand why people are opposing the NEET from being conducted. I would like to advise all of them that they should not play with the future of the children," according to the statement.

He hinted at the possibility of foul play and said that "certain invisible groups want seats allocated through an opaque 'system' rather than on the basis of merit".

He said that there was malice in the opposition to the conducting of NEET exams

