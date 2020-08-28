CLAT 2020 examination date postponed in view of Covid-19 pandemic

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed from previous date of 7 September. The CLAT examination has now been rescheduled for 28 September. According to an official statement, the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on the 27th August 2020 to review the precautionary measures taken in context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The circular mentioned that the Executive Committee assessed the prevailing lockdown situation in various parts of the country and in particular, took into consideration the lockdown announced in the state of West Bengal for the 7th September, and the continued lockdown in the state of Bihar until the 6 September.

The circular mentioned that the Executive Committee assessed the prevailing lockdown situation in various parts of the country and in particular, took into consideration the lockdown announced in the state of West Bengal for the 7th September, and the continued lockdown in the state of Bihar until the 6 September.

Going by the Consortium’s statement, the CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates that was scheduled for 7 September has been postponed to 28 September from 2 to 4 PM.

Any further instructions regarding changes to the schedule will be issued in due course. The consortium has asked candidates and their parents/ guardians to keep visiting their website consortiumofnlus.ac.in for the latest updates.

Earlier, a false claim was doing the rounds on social media websites that the CLAT exam had been postponed from 7 September to a later date. However, the later date was not mentioned in the fake notice. Many fact-checking websites claimed that the notice was fake.

Topics CLAT