CLAT 2022 results: Kanpur's Akshat secures AIR 5, Lucknow's Sarthak gets AIR 23

Earlier, on 24 June night, CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities were declared.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Kanpur's 18-year-old Akshat Agarwal secured all-India rank (AIR) 5 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) while La Martiniere College's Sarthak Agarwal got AIR 23. Both the due are looking forward to to pursue five years BA-LLB from Bengaluru's National Law University.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kanpur's 18-year-old Akshat Agarwal secured all-India rank (AIR) 5 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) while La Martiniere College's Sarthak Agarwal got AIR 23. Both the due are looking forward to to pursue five years BA-LLB from Bengaluru's National Law University.
Earlier, on 24 June night, CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities were declared.
Earlier, on 24 June night, CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities were declared.
Akshat went for one year classroom program tutorial at CLAT Possible from Kanpur's Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre and is waiting for class 12 results.
Akshat went for one year classroom program tutorial at CLAT Possible from Kanpur's Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre and is waiting for class 12 results.
"I gave equal attention to both CLAT preparations and board examinations because both equally important to me," Akshat added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I gave equal attention to both CLAT preparations and board examinations because both equally important to me," Akshat added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another 17-year-old boy from Lucknow Sarthak Agarwal – who went to La Martiniere College – secured all-India rank (AIR) 23 in CLAT.
Another 17-year-old boy from Lucknow Sarthak Agarwal – who went to La Martiniere College – secured all-India rank (AIR) 23 in CLAT.
"As ISC syllabus was divided into semesters, I concentrated in board exam in first semester (held in December) and focused more for CLAT preparations in second half as I wanted to get into a good Law University," he said.
"As ISC syllabus was divided into semesters, I concentrated in board exam in first semester (held in December) and focused more for CLAT preparations in second half as I wanted to get into a good Law University," he said.