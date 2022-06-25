Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CLAT 2022 results: Kanpur's Akshat secures AIR 5, Lucknow's Sarthak gets AIR 23

Representative image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
1 min read . 04:02 PM IST

  • Earlier, on 24 June night, CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities were declared.

Kanpur's 18-year-old Akshat Agarwal secured all-India rank (AIR) 5 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) while La Martiniere College's Sarthak Agarwal got AIR 23. Both the due are looking forward to to pursue five years BA-LLB from Bengaluru's National Law University.

Earlier, on 24 June night, CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities were declared.

"I was confident with my performance and certainly happy with the score," Hindustan Times quoted Akshat as saying.

Akshat went for one year classroom program tutorial at CLAT Possible from Kanpur's Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre and is waiting for class 12 results.

"I gave equal attention to both CLAT preparations and board examinations because both equally important to me," Akshat added.

Another 17-year-old boy from Lucknow Sarthak Agarwal – who went to La Martiniere College – secured all-India rank (AIR) 23 in CLAT.

"As ISC syllabus was divided into semesters, I concentrated in board exam in first semester (held in December) and focused more for CLAT preparations in second half as I wanted to get into a good Law University," he said.

Also, Udayaditya Banerjee got AIR 29 in her second attempt and went to Lucknow Public School, sector I. He said, "This time I really worked hard and took a lot of mock test to learn time management."

