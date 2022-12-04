CLAT may not select students with right ethos, says CJI DY Chandrachud

"We must reject every form of elite understanding of the democratic process which we keep hearing constantly that only the educated are better decision-makers," the CJI said. He said the elite perception that only the educated or a few individuals should have the right to vote shows contempt and distrust towards democracy. He was delivering the 8th Dr L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture on the theme "Universal Adult Franchise: Translating India's Political Transformation into a Social Transformation." “Our Constitution was a feminist document, as well as an egalitarian socially transformative document. It was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legacy, the boldest move adopted by the Constitution that was truly a product of Indian imagination," he had said.

