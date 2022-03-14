‘Clean air funding programme will be based on performance’

The NCAP has already been launched. The way to build it into the programme of activities in partnership with the states and, in turn, the municipal authorities is part of the Fifteenth Finance Commission recommendations, which is well under way. We are also looking at the solar sector, which was assigned ₹19,000 crore in the budget this year. We are also looking at ways to eliminate plastic pollution. We have had plastic waste management rules since 2016. India was a part of a resolution passed in the UNEA 2022. It is a continuous action that has been taken and continues to be taken in all aspects related to the environment.

