Clean Air Street: Bengaluru to expand its weekend traffic ban initiative

After witnessing a massive success at the Bengaluru's popular hub Church Street , the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is planning to expand weekend vehicle ban to other areas in the city.

The vehicle ban initiative by DULT under the 'Clean Air Street' initiative, started on November 7, will be in place on Church Road for the weekends for five months in an effort to demonstrate innovative ways of combating air pollution.

Next road on the card is Gandhi Bazaar, a busy market area in Basavanagudi. To make Gandhi Bazar area a pedestrian-friendly road, DULT has consulted with GIZ, a German-based company, to design the initiative similar to Church Street.

Vehicular emissions and construction activities contribute to the biggest pollutants in the city.

On November 7, UK and India launched the Clean Air Street Initiative in Bengaluru. The new initiative was launched by the UK Catapult Network and DULT, Government of Karnataka to help transform Church Street in Bengaluru into a green haven for pedestrians.

