Clean Air Triumph: Delhi breathes easier with best July AQI since 2019

Clean Air Triumph: Delhi breathes easier with best July AQI since 20191 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
In July 2023, the national capital witnessed its lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) when compared to the same period in the last four years (2019 to 2022).
As reported by ANI, throughout the entire month of July in the current year, Delhi enjoyed 'Good to Moderate' AQI levels for all 31 days.
As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, "The number of ‘Good to Moderate’ Air Quality Days for the 31 days period (July) was 26 in the year 2019; 31 in 2020; 29 in 2021; 31 in 2022; and 31 in the current year 2023."
"The monthly average AQI for Delhi during this period also remained in ‘Satisfactory’ AQI category i.e., 83.71. Delhi has recorded its lowest monthly average AQI during July of the current year compared to the corresponding period for the last 04 years from 2019 and the monthly average AQI of July 2023 is comparable with the monthly average AQI of July 2020," the Ministry added.
In July of the current year, Delhi experienced the lowest daily average concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 during a 31-day period when compared to the same period in the previous four years (from 2019 onwards).
The recorded levels are similar to the average PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations observed in July 2020.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has called upon the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), State Governments in the National Capital Region (NCR), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), regulatory bodies, industries, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), civil society organizations, and citizens to actively collaborate in promoting clean air initiatives, ANI reported.
ANI noted that the Commission reiterates its dedication to overseeing the implementation of laws, rules, regulations, and standards by enforcement and implementing agencies. Additionally, it pledges to promote initiatives that raise public awareness about the importance of clean air.
CAQM collaborates closely with relevant stakeholders to implement effective measures aimed at preventing, controlling, and reducing air pollution in the National Capital Region, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the overall air quality.
(With insights from ANI)
