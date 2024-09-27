Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Clean Ganga mission panel approves 1,062 cr conservation projects

Clean Ganga mission panel approves ₹1,062 cr conservation projects

Puja Das

  • The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) committee approved the projects in view of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The Mahakumbh will be organized between 13 January and 26 February 2025.

NEW DELHI: The National Mission for Clean Ganga's (NMCG) executive committee approved conservation projects worth 1,062 ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in its 57th meeting on Friday.

The committee approved an interception, diversion and sewage treatment plant (STP) project at a cost of 488 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, it said in a statement.

The panel approved a 350-crore project to improve drainage and sewage management in Bihar's Katihar.

Also Read: India to discuss Teesta water project and renewal of Ganga water treaty

A project involving the construction of three STPs and six interception and diversion structures at a cost of 76.69 crore was approved for Bihar's Supaul. The key objective is to intercept and manage six major drains, with the additional responsibility of operating and maintaining the systems for the next 15 years.

To enhance cleanliness and awareness during the Mahakumbh, to be organized between 13 January and 26 February next year, an information, education and communication activity-based project worth 30 crore was approved for the decoration of fairgrounds and the deployment of 1,500 Ganga Seva Doots.

Also Read: Ganga needs joint efforts to regain its old strength

The committee approved restructuring manpower under the pollution inventory, assessment and surveillance (PIAS) project to enhance its effectiveness. The revised organization structure includes 90 sanctioned posts, to improve the environmental data collection, analysis and monitoring mechanism.

A five-year project for strengthening the online continuous monitoring of existing STPs in the Ganga River Basin was approved. The 33 crore project will cover 11 STPs in Uttar Pradesh and 40 STPs in West Bengal.

A 2.5 crore project was approved for co-treatment septage at existing STPs to improve sanitation and water management in various cities of Uttarakhand.

The committee approved three key components of the ‘Smart Laboratory for Clean River’ (SLCR) project, which is operated by the NMCG in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) and Denmark to conserve small rivers.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: A panacea for the rivers of India’s Seven Sisters resurfaces

With a total investment of 13 crore, this initiative aims to accelerate the rejuvenation of small rivers across the country, providing a significant boost to river conservation efforts.

The panel also approved a 2 crore freshwater turtle and gharial conservation breeding programme at the Kukrail Gharial Rehabilitation Center in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow under the Namami Gange Mission-II.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based reporter, covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate change policies for Mint. Puja reports on food security, farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy along with policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP21 in Paris. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
