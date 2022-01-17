Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda.

The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

The event will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's speech

- Stressing on India's coronavirus fight, PM Modi said India is following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines, vaccines to many countries. Today India is the world's third largest pharma producer, pharmacy to the world, he added.

- Further Prime Minister Modi wooed foreign investors, urging them to invest in India. "This is the best time to invest in India. The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners, PM Modi said at the Summit.

- Speaking on India's digital acceleration, Modi said, "today India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. Talking about last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface. India is also sending record software engineers to the world. More than 50 lakh software developers are working in India.

- On the startup ecosystem and easing of doing business, Modi asserted that India has the third largest number of Unicorns in the world and more than 10 thousand start-ups have been registered in the last 6 months. "The government is promoting ease of Doing Business, minimizing government intervention, making the most competitive in the world by simplifying, reducing its corporate tax rates. Last year alone, we have reduced more than 25 thousand compliances," Modi said

- Further, Modi has proposed a P-3 plan for Mission LIFE to become a global mass movement. "We P-3 can also make a campaign of public participation like LIFE, a big base of 'Pro Planet People'."

