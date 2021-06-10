Clean, low-cost freight transport key to sustainable growth: NITI Aayog

Also, India could save 10 giga tonnes of carbon dioxide, 500 kilo tonnes of particulate matter and 15 million tonnes of nitrogen oxide caused by freight transport by 2050, the report said. Also freight shipments by truck could come down by around half by 2050 from a business as usual scenario, the report said. “This new freight paradigm will also lead to higher economic growth, more employment opportunities, better public health, and enhanced logistics productivity, which will meet many of India’s development goals," the report said.