Clean Mumbai drive! Think before you spit, litter public places; BMC invokes fresh fines — penalties up to ₹25,000

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued revised sanitation bylaws as it listed new fines and penalties for civic offenses. Those who fail to obey sanitation or hygiene rules will face ₹250 fine for spitting at public places and ₹500 penalty for littering.

The authorities released a schedule of penalties under its revised Solid Waste (Management and Handling), Cleanliness and Sanitation Bylaws 2025 on 2 February. Fines range between ₹200 and ₹25,000 for various types of civic violations.

The civic body did not limit the penalties to spitting and littering but also brought also brought rules on feeding animals or birds in its ambit. A fine of ₹500 will be imposed on those who are found feeding animals or birds at public places while washing utensils, clothes or other items could attract a penalty of ₹300.

According to BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani, this move aims to strengthen enforcement and ensure effective solid waste management, PTI reported.

Warning penal action against civic offences, the new bylaws align with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. According to BMC's press release, these guidelines lay down detailed regulations for waste generation, segregation, storage, collection, transportation and processing across residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and public premises in Mumbai city and suburbs. The new rules outline responsibilities of waste generators, service providers, contractors and the civic administration.

BMC's applicable fines are listed below: Spitting in public places - ₹250

Urination in public places - ₹500

Defecation in public places - ₹500

Open bathing in public places - ₹300

Disposal of garbage on roads, lanes, footpaths, gardens or other public places - ₹500

Failure to segregate bulk wet and dry waste(households) - ₹200

Non-segregation of wet and dry waste (vendors)- ₹750

Failure to segregate bulk wet and dry waste - ₹1000

Food outlet without garbage bin - ₹750

Improper disposal of fish, poultry and meat waste - ₹750

Dumping debris at unauthorised locations - ₹20,000

Burning commercial waste - ₹10,000

Improper disposal of garden waste - ₹200

Transportation of construction and demolition waste without permit - 25,000

Keeping one's premises dirty - ₹500

Keeping large premises dirty - ₹1,500

Improper disposal of garden waste and tree trimming - ₹200