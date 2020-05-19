Karnal, New Delhi, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Bhilai Nagar, Ahmedabad are among 'three-star garbage free rating while Delhi Cantonment, Vadodara, Rohtak are among one-star garbage free cities.

Overall, 65 cities have been given three-star rating and 70 cities have got one-star rating among the total 1435 cities that applied.

Announcing the results, minister for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the coronavirus crisis has brought forward the importance of sanitisation along with solid waste management. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the present situation could have been much worse, had it not been for the critical part that Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban has played in the last five years to ensure a high degree of cleanliness and sanitation in urban areas, the minister added.

The star rating protocol was launched by the central government in January 2018 to institutionalize a mechanism for cities to achieve garbage free status leading to a higher degrees of cleanliness. The protocol includes components such as cleanliness of drains & water bodies, plastic waste management, managing construction & demolition waste which are critical drivers for achieving garbage free cities. While the key thrust of this protocol is on solid waste management, it also takes care of ensuring certain minimum standards of sanitation through a set of prerequisites defined in the framework.

The central ministry comes out with a yearly cleanliness survey – Swachh Survekshan for urban India. This protocol was devised where each ward in every city must achieve a certain standard across 24 different components of solid waste management (SWM) and is graded based on overall marks received.

“Our aim is to institutionalize as well as bring consistency and transparency when it comes to SWM. This certification is not only an acknowledgement of the clean status of Urban Local Bodies and strengthened SWM systems but also a mark of trust and reliability akin to universally known standards. Moreover, the performance of cities under the Star Rating Protocol is crucial as it carries significant weightage when it comes to their final assessment in Swachh Survekshan," Puri said.

