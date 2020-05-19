Cleanliness survey: Navi Mumbai Rajkot, Indore among 5-star garbage free cities

Announcing the results, minister for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the coronavirus crisis has brought forward the importance of sanitisation along with solid waste management. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the present situation could have been much worse, had it not been for the critical part that Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban has played in the last five years to ensure a high degree of cleanliness and sanitation in urban areas, the minister added.