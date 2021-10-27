Clear all dues to Air India, buy tickets in cash: Centre to ministries, depts

“Recently, the Government of India has decided to disinvest Air India, the process of disinvestment of Air India and Air India Express is ongoing. Air India has stopped extending credit facility on account of purchase of air tickets. Therefore all ministries/departments are directed to clear Air India's dues immediately. Air tickets from Air India may be purchased in cash till further instructions," read an office memorandum from Department of Expenditure under Ministry of Finance.

