Clear dues of over ₹1 lakh cr to power generation firms: PM Modi tells states2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 02:32 PM IST
- PM Narendra Modi urges states to clear pending power sector dues as soon as possible
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear pending power sector dues as soon as possible. Addressing the 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047' programme, the Prime Minister said, "Many states have outstanding dues of more than ₹1 lakh crore to power generation companies. These companies are not able to get even the money that has been committed for subsidy on electricity in different states which is over ₹75,000 crore".