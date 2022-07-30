Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear pending power sector dues as soon as possible. Addressing the 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047' programme, the Prime Minister said, "Many states have outstanding dues of more than ₹1 lakh crore to power generation companies. These companies are not able to get even the money that has been committed for subsidy on electricity in different states which is over ₹75,000 crore".

He further highlighted the achievements of his government in the power sector. The minister said about 1,70,000MW of electricity generation has been added since 2014. "One Nation One Power Grid has become the strength of the country. So far, about 170 GW capacity has been installed from non-fossil sources," PM Modi said.

He said that his government has strengthened the power sector by removing many previous shortcomings in the energy sector. " Eight years ago, there was a problem with the electric grid, there used to be failures. While consumption of power was increasing, production was depleting and distribution of power was in the doldrums".

"In today's times, no one can imagine life without electricity. It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that in the last few years, we have strengthened the power sector by removing many previous shortcomings in the energy sector," he added.

PM Modi said that eight years ago his government took the initiative to transform every part of the country's power sector. He asserted, "Work was done on Generation, Transmission, Distribution & Connection to enhance the country's power sector". The PM claimed that the energy and power sector will play a crucial role in strengthening the progress of India in the next 25 years.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016, to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line families.

In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG), introduced the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' (PMUY) as a flagship scheme to make clean cooking fuels such as LPG available to rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes, etc. Usage of traditional cooking fuels had detrimental impacts on the health of rural women as well as on the environment.

The target under the scheme was to release 8 crore LPG connections to the deprived households by March 2020. Under the Union Budget for FY 21-22, provision for the release of an additional 1 crore LPG connections under the PMUY scheme has been made. In this phase, a special facility has been given to migrant families. Besides, this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that this year, the Indian Government will give a subsidy of ₹200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.