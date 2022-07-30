Clear dues of over 1 lakh cr to power generation firms: PM Modi tells states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear pending power sector dues as soon as possible. Addressing the 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047' programme, the Prime Minister said, "Many states have outstanding dues of more than ₹1 lakh crore to power generation companies. These companies are not able to get even the money that has been committed for subsidy on electricity in different states which is over ₹75,000 crore".

