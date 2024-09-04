’Clear message to everyone…’: Swati Maliwal responds to Sunita Kejriwal’s post on Bibhav Kumar’s bail

  • Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday reacted to Sunita Kejriwal posting a photo of Bibhav Kumar and Vijay Nair who were released from Tihar Jail after being granted bail, and claimed that Delhi Chief Minister's wife was feeling ‘very relieved’.

Livemint
Published4 Sep 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.(PTI)

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday took a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita as she shared a photo of Bibhav Kumar and Vijay Nair, and said that it was a clear message to everyone.

"Sukoon bhara din," said Sunita Kejriwal in a post on X, while sharing a photo of Kumar and Nair.

Responding to Sunita's post, Maliwal also questioned how can they expect respect for sisters and daughters from those who find solace in seeing such people? “God is watching everything, justice will be done,” said Maliwal.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal shares ‘Cheerharan’ post a day after SC bail to Bibhav Kumar

Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar and AAP's former communication head Vijay Nair have been released on bail from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted them bail.

“The Chief Minister's wife, who was at home when I was being beaten up, is feeling very ‘relieved’,” said Maliwal, the former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, along with an emoji.

“Relieved because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in his house has been released on bail,” Maliwal added.

Stating that this is a clear message to everyone, the MP said, "Beat up the women, after that we will first get dirty trolling done, completely ruin the victim and hire an army of the country's most expensive lawyers to save that man in the court.”

Also Read | Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar

Bibhav Kumar's arrest

On May 18, Delhi Police arrested Kumar for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal. A charge sheet has been filed against him, and the court has taken cognizance of it. Bibhav has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Also Read | Bibhav Kumar ’painted as hero, I as villain’, says Swati Maliwal

Bail conditions imposed on Bibhav Kumar

Imposing several conditions on Bibhav, the Tis Hazari Court said that Kumar must keep his mobile phone switched on at all times, join the investigation whenever required, refrain from tampering with evidence, and avoid influencing any witnesses.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Clear message to everyone…’: Swati Maliwal responds to Sunita Kejriwal’s post on Bibhav Kumar’s bail

