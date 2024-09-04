Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday took a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita as she shared a photo of Bibhav Kumar and Vijay Nair, and said that it was a clear message to everyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sukoon bhara din," said Sunita Kejriwal in a post on X, while sharing a photo of Kumar and Nair.

Responding to Sunita's post, Maliwal also questioned how can they expect respect for sisters and daughters from those who find solace in seeing such people? "God is watching everything, justice will be done," said Maliwal.

Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar and AAP's former communication head Vijay Nair have been released on bail from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted them bail.

"The Chief Minister's wife, who was at home when I was being beaten up, is feeling very 'relieved'," said Maliwal, the former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, along with an emoji.

"Relieved because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in his house has been released on bail," Maliwal added.

Stating that this is a clear message to everyone, the MP said, "Beat up the women, after that we will first get dirty trolling done, completely ruin the victim and hire an army of the country's most expensive lawyers to save that man in the court."

Bibhav Kumar's arrest On May 18, Delhi Police arrested Kumar for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal. A charge sheet has been filed against him, and the court has taken cognizance of it. Bibhav has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.