Clear signs of strong recovery in economy: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said there were clear signs of strong recovery in the economy, citing improvement in various indicators such as energy consumption, bank credit, goods and services tax (GST) collections, among others.

"Various unrelenting systemic reforms have helped in this," Sitharaman said, ahead of the announcement of a fresh round of stimulus to help people and businesses tide over the crises that have followed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has forecast a strong likelihood of return to positive growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal. Similarly, Moody’s Investors Service now expects the Indian economy to contract 8.9% this calendar year compared to its earlier estimate of a 9.6% contraction.

India’s GDP growth for calendar year 2021 has been revised upwards to 8.6% from 8.1% projected earlier.

“Moody’s Investor Service has reassessed India's 2020 GDP growth at -8.9% (as against -9.6% earlier) For 2021, they have revised estimate to 8.6% (from 8.1% earlier). This shows that a positive correction is happening as regards our economic prospects," the minister added.

Last week, the finance ministry in its monthly economic report said that India is poised to recover at a faster pace and reach pre-covid levels by the end of the year, barring the incidence of a second wave that may be triggered by people not adhering to social distancing. “The continuous improvement in forward looking RBI indices of consumption and business sentiment for the next year augurs hope of a strong economic rebound," it had said in its report for October.

