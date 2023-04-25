The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order against rogue websites, cable TV platforms, direct-to-home services, and various other platforms to prevent copyright infringement of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan movie, Jawan. The Court also directed social media platforms, including YouTube, Google, Twitter, and Reddit, to take steps to stop the circulation of the copyrighted content of the movie.

Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, the production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, filed the suit, and Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order on Tuesday. The order also directed various internet service providers to block access to websites displaying or making available for viewing or downloading the content of the movie.

Red Chillies Entertainment approached the High Court after two video clips related to the film were leaked on social media platforms. The first clip showed a fight sequence involving Khan, and the second clip was a dance sequence involving Shah Rukh Khan and the film's female lead actor, Nayanthara.

"It is the plaintiff’s (Red Chillies) case that these Leaked video clips are nothing but clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights of plaintiff which are are causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. The leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors in the said film, as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully curated marketing strategy of a film," the Court said, as quoted by .

It also said that certain photographs/stills that have been leaked by defendants from the set of the film when it was being shot in the studios.

The suit expressed an apprehension that rogue social media handles would further copy, reproduce, and distribute the copyright-protected materials and other proprietary information on various platforms.

"The plaintiff reasonably apprehends that such publication and unauthorized circulation of the leaked video clips and said film will jeopardize the promotion and exploitation rights of the plaintiff in the said film and as and when the said film is released in theatres, similar acts of piracy relating to the entire Film would also commence and intermediaries / websites as described would again be utilized to illegally copy, record, download, reproduce, transmit and communicate the said copyright protected work to the general public."

After considering the case, the judge passed the interim order.