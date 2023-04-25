‘Clear violation,’ Delhi HC orders social media platforms to drop LEAKED video of upcoming Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:04 PM IST
HC order directed various internet service providers to block access to websites displaying or making available for viewing or downloading the content of Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan.
The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order against rogue websites, cable TV platforms, direct-to-home services, and various other platforms to prevent copyright infringement of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan movie, Jawan. The Court also directed social media platforms, including YouTube, Google, Twitter, and Reddit, to take steps to stop the circulation of the copyrighted content of the movie.
