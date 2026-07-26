Clearance operations were underway at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its agitation following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union home minister, according to ANI.

Barricades were being removed and security personnel were clearing the protest site.

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Metro services restored The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that all stations across its network had resumed normal operations, with both entry and exit gates open for passengers.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to the restoration of Delhi Metro services after the CJP protest? ⌵ Delhi Metro services were restored following the clearance of barricades and the lifting of restrictions after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its protest. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party withdraw its protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP withdrew its protest in good faith after receiving assurances from the Centre that their key demands would be met within agreed timelines. 3 How did Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation impact the protests in Delhi? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was a core demand of the CJP protests, and his departure marked a significant victory for the demonstrators, leading to the immediate withdrawal of the protest. 4 What commitments did the government make to the CJP after the protest? ⌵ The government agreed to provide compensation to families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and to withdraw FIRs against protesters as part of their commitments. 5 Should commuters check for updates before traveling on Delhi Metro after the CJP protest? ⌵ Yes, commuters are advised to check official updates as the situation remains dynamic following the recent protests and reopening of metro services.

"Service Update: All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services," the DMRC said in a post on X.

The move ended days of security restrictions and staggered closures at 18 key stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg, which had disrupted commuter movement during the protests.







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CJP withdraws protest Mobile internet services were also restored at Jantar Mantar and adjoining parts of central Delhi after authorities lifted restrictions imposed during the youth-led agitation.

The CJP announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing the protest "in good faith" after receiving assurances from the Centre on its key demands.

"Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines," CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said.

The protest culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan after more than a month of demonstrations, including a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk.

According to the CJP, the Centre agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters across the country.

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Pralhad Joshi appointed new education minister Union Minister J P Nadda said the government had accepted the demands discussed during talks on examination reforms and would examine the outfit's five-point charter before taking further steps.

Pralhad Joshi has been given the additional charge of education ministry.

Speaking after assuming charge, Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I thank the Prime Minister for giving such a huge responsibility... Under his guidance and leadership, I will perform this responsibility with complete humility, honesty and dedication," Joshi told PTI.